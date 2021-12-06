On Navya Naveli Nanda’s birthday, Abhishek Bachchan treats fans with her unseen childhood pic & sends wishes

Abhishek Bachchan has been a true blue family man and he never leaves a chance to dish out family goals. He is often seen spending time with his family and showers love on them with adorable posts. In fact, junior Bachchan is quite close to his niece Navya Naveli Nanda. So as the young diva turned a year older lately, the Bunty Aur Babli actor made sure to pen a sweet note for the birthday girl and it was sheer love.