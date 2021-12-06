On Navya Naveli Nanda’s birthday, Abhishek Bachchan treats fans with her unseen childhood pic & sends wishes

by Ranpreet Kaur   |  Published on Dec 06, 2021 05:49 PM IST  |  4.9K
   
On Navya Naveli Nanda’s birthday, Abhishek Bachchan treats fans with her unseen childhood pic & sends wishes
On Navya Naveli Nanda’s birthday, Abhishek Bachchan treats fans with her unseen childhood pic & sends wishes
Advertisement

Abhishek Bachchan has been a true blue family man and he never leaves a chance to dish out family goals. He is often seen spending time with his family and showers love on them with adorable posts. In fact, junior Bachchan is quite close to his niece Navya Naveli Nanda. So as the young diva turned a year older lately, the Bunty Aur Babli actor made sure to pen a sweet note for the birthday girl and it was sheer love.

Advertisement
Credits: Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram

Comments
User Avatar