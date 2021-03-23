  1. Home
Navya Naveli Nanda’s candid pic at a café leaves BFF Shanaya Kapoor in awe of her beauty; Take a look

Navya Naveli Nanda is winning hearts with her recent post on Instagram and her comfy and stylish statement is grabbing a lot of eyeballs.
25605 reads Mumbai
Navya Naveli Nanda’s candid pic at a café leaves BFF Shanaya Kapoor in awe of her beauty; Take a look
Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has been among the most talked about star kids in tinselville. Although she hasn’t made her big Bollywood debut, the young starlet has been a social media star and enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. In fact, each of her pics takes social media by a storm. Keeping up with this trajectory, Navya is once again making the headlines as she has shared a candid pic on social media and it is winning hearts for all the right reasons.

The picture featured Navya sitting in a café and she was looking stunning in her red top, a black leather jacket which she had paired with denims and her style statement was a mixture of comfort and style. The diva had used multiple exclamation marks in the caption and the pic had got Navya’s BFF Shanaya Kapoor gushing over it. The newcomer took the comment section and commented “Beauty” along with heart and heart-eyes emojis.

Take a look at Navya Naveli Nanda’s candid pic which is breaking the internet for all the right reasons:

Meanwhile, there have been reports that Navya will soon be making her big Bollywood debut. However, the lady has rubbished the reports and stated that she will instead be joining her father Nikhil Nanda’s business. “I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman,” she added.  Navya also said that it is a great sense of pride for her as she will be carrying forward the incredible legacy left behind by her great-grandfather HP Nanda.

Also Read

Credits :Navya Naveli Nanda's Instagram

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Both below average zero IQ bimbos

Anonymous 10 hours ago

Ya. Like you've hungout with them. It is same as me calling you below average zero IQ bimbo. I mean if you have to hate, at least be rational.