Navya Naveli Nanda’s ‘Consent’ T-shirt gets approval from Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday & Khushi Kapoor

Navya Naveli Nanda is turning out to be quite the social media birdie. Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter from Shweta Bachchan, Navya, does not have any plans to join showbiz. Yet, she has been a constant part of the limelight. The star grandkid is an entrepreneur by profession and enjoys quite a huge following on social media. Every now and then, Navya treats her fans to sneak-peeks of her life through candid and adorable pictures and today was no exception. Navya took to her Instagram space and shared a picture in a cool tee shirt. Her friends Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Khushi Kapoor reacted to the post.

A few hours back, Navya took to the ‘gram and shared a picture looking quite chic in a white graphic tee-shirt and a pair of brown trousers. The tee-shirt had the words, “क से … ? Consent” printed on it. She wore her hair down with a side parting and sat on the floor as she smiled warmly for the photo. Sharing the picture, Navya captioned the post, “क से … ? Consent. Use it. Ask for it (victory emoji).”

As soon as she shared the post, it was flooded with likes and comments. Among others, her close friends Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Khushi Kapoor reacted to the post. Looks like her ‘Consent’ tee-shirt got their approval as they liked the picture. Sidharth Malhotra, Ishaan Khatter, and Navya’s mom Shweta also liked the post. Shweta also commented ‘cute’ on Navya’s post, while Big B wrote, ‘Cool’.

Take a look at Navya Naveli Nanda’s post:

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday & Shanaya Kapoor’s bond through the years; PHOTOS