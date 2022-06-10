Navya Naveli Nanda’s fun night in a hidden alley in Ōsaka grabs Zoya Akhtar’s attention

Navya Naveli Nanda might not be a part of showbiz but the star kid is always in the limelight as she keeps her followers updated with all the details in her life and watching her is always a delight. Meanwhile, entrepreneur and granddaughter of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is currently holidaying in Japan. Navya, on Friday shared a reel on her Instagram account, captioning it “a hidden alley somewhere in Ōsaka”. In the video, Navya can be seen hopping on the streets of Osaka at night.

She donned a white dungaree and paired it with an oversized grey T-shirt and black sneakers. However, commenting on the video, Zoya Akhtar dropped a red heart emoji. Navya had recently made headlines for arriving at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash with rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi. Amid the rumours, the two were pictured together. They were also accompanied by Navya's friend and actress Ananya Panday, who was Siddhant Chaturvedi's co-star in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan. The rumours about Navya and Siddhant's relationship began after they frequently started dropping comments on each other's Instagram posts.

Click here to see Navya's video:

Navya Naveli Nanda had also opened about why she never joined the movie business. Speaking to Barkha Dutt in a joint interview with her mother Shweta, Navya had said, ‘’I was more inclined towards business. That was always a world that excited me a lot. Being the fourth generation of Nandas, I really wanted to carry that legacy forward, support my dad and everything that he is doing. Being the woman in the family and taking that forward was also something of pride for me. But I don't think acting is something I would have done.’’

Navya Naveli Nanda is a graduate from New York's Fordham University. She is the founder of Project Naveli and co-owner of the Aara Health, an online platform which discusses health issues and more. She is the daughter of author Shweta Bachchan Nanda and entrepreneur Nikhil Nanda.