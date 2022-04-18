Navya Naveli Nanda’s goofy PIC in an adorable beanie gets a reaction from Siddhant Chaturvedi

Despite being from one of Bollywood’s most famous and influential families, Navya Naveli Nanda does not have any plans of entering showbiz. However, that has not kept her away from being a part of the limelight. Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya is quite active on social media and often treats fans to glimpses of her life. Her charming and candid personality not only makes fans swoon over her, but they also keep on coming back for more. Tonight, Navya shared an adorable picture of herself on the ’gram and it got a reaction from Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Some time back, Navya took to the photo-and-video sharing application and shared a snapshot in which she can be seen donning a cute beanie with a chicken’s head on it. She smiled warmly for the picture. Posting it, she captioned the post with a chicken emoji. Needless to say, she looked quite adorable. In no time, her post received a flood of likes and comments from her followers, friends, and family. Among others, Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi also reacted as he left an emoji of a chicken coming out of an egg. Navya’s mother Shweta Bachchan also left a comment that read, “Silly goose”.

Take a look:

Recently, Navya and Shweta were seen at the wedding festivities of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. For the unversed, Shweta Bachchan Nanda is married to Ranbir’s cousin Nikhil Nanda. The mother and daughter duo looked breathtakingly pretty in their stylish ethnic avatars.

Meanwhile, Siddhant Chaturvedi is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan which features him with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. He also has Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Katrina Kaif in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Navya Naveli Nanda wears a bright smile as she rocks neutrals in latest PIC; Suhana Khan reacts