Navya Naveli Nanda’s latest throwback PHOTO is the definition of ‘endearing’; Don’t miss it

She may not have chosen the conventional Bollywood route, but Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, , is in no way away from the limelight. The young entrepreneur likes to keep an active presence in social media, where she has thousands of followers and enjoys quite the popularity. She often shares glimpses of her life – both personal and work – and fans and followers seem to love them. On Tuesday, Navya shared an unseen childhood photo of hers on Instagram, and it was all things adorable!

On Tuesday, Navya took to her Instagram handle to post a rather sweet, throwback photo from her childhood. The photograph she shared featured kid Navya, innocently posing for the camera. She can be seen wearing a white high-neck top, and her hair is up in a half ponytail. Little Navya also wore tiny gold hoop earrings, but what accentuated the beauty of the picture is her cute little smile. Navya posted this endearing throwback photo on her gram with the caption, “Since 1997”, referring to her year of birth.

Within a few moments of her sharing the photo, the post was bombarded with likes and comments from friends and fans alike. “Awww…..cutie since 1997” said one user, while BFF Shanaya Kapoor’s mother Maheep Kapoor wrote, “Aewwwww cutie”. Many fans dropped red heart emojis under her post as well.

Check out Navya Nanda’s unseen childhood photo here:

Just yesterday, on August 9th, Navya shared another delightful photo with her brother Agastya Nanda. Both Navya and Agastya twinned in white, as she hugged him from the side. She captioned the post with, “Hi partner’. While some fans thought they looked like twins, others were of the opinion that Agastya looked like a ‘carbon copy’ of his ‘mamu’, Abhishek Bachchan.

