Navya Naveli Nanda’s mirror selfie in all-black dress gets a compliment from Ananya Panday

Navya Naveli Nanda might not have any plans to venture into the world of showbiz, but she is certainly not away from the limelight. Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter from Shweta Bachchan, Navya, is in fact, one of the most popular star kids in the tinsel town of Bollywood. She is quite active on social media space and likes to posts candid pictures of herself and her friends and family every now and then. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Navya took to her Instagram space and posted a couple of alluring pictures of herself. Take a look.

In the photos shared by Navya, the young entrepreneur can be seen dressed in a basic yet stylish black dress with full sleeves and a round neck. She has minimal makeup on, while she wore her shoulder-length hair down with a side parting. Navya leaned on a mirror in a way that one that her reflection appeared right beside her, creating an aesthetic scene. She smiled warmly at the camera as she posed for the picture. Sharing the picture, Navya captioned the post with an adorable bespectacled emoji.

As soon as she shared the photos, her post was flooded with likes and comments. Among others, Navya’s friend and actress Ananya Panday also left a comment, that read, “Cutie”.

Take a look at Navya Naveli Nanda’s post:

Unlike her younger brother Agastya Nanda, who will soon make his debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, Navya does not have any plans of entering Bollywood. The young woman is an entrepreneur who found Aara Health in 2020: an online portal that works for women’s health. She is also the founder of Project Naveli, a Non-Profit Organization that works to create a gender-equal world.

