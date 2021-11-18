Navya Naveli Nanda’s Thursday evening is all about stars, smileys, & painted faces; PIC Inside

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, has not taken the filmy route for her career, but the star kid sure does stay in the limelight. Although not on the big screen, Navya has impressed netizens and fans in the world of social media for sure. Every now and then, Navya posts new and old pictures of herself, or with her family, on Instagram which have fans swooning over her. Likewise, this evening too, the young woman took to the photo-blogging site and posted an adorable photo, and it’s all about stars, smileys, and painted faces. Take a look!

A few moments back, Navya Nanda took to her Instagram space and posted an adorable snapshot featuring herself. In the picture showcasing her left profile, she is seen holding one of those smiley-shaped snacks as she dons a sweet smile on her face. What looks interesting is that one side of Navya’s face is painted with stars and smileys with red and white paint. The star kid is seen clad in a red outfit, with her hair open. She has a pair of simple hoop earrings on, accessorizing her look.

Take a look at Navya’s picture:

Recently, Navya dropped an adorable picture with grandmother Jaya Bachchan. In the photograph, Navya could be seen opting for the desi way, as she slayed in a bright yellow salwar suit. Navya kept her hair open, while she punctuated her look with minimal makeup. She wrapped it up with a pair of kolhapuris for footwear.

Jaya Bachchan, on the other hand, was seen clad in a white saree with some golden accents and a pink border. The veteran actress kept her hair tied in a low ponytail, and accessorized her look with statement earrings and a necklace. As Navya held her grandma by the shoulder, they both looked at each other lovingly and flashed happy bright smiles.

