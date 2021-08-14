Navya Naveli Nanda’s UNSEEN childhood photo will remind you of Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

, the granddaughter of iconic actors Amitabh Bachchan and , enjoys a massive social media following on Instagram. The star-kid has often openly conveyed that she doesn’t aspire to be an actor, instead she is all focussed on becoming an ‘Entrepre Naari’. Now, a few unseen childhood photos of the youngster have begun doing the rounds on the internet. Surprisingly, Navya looks very similar to the character Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

In one photo, the youngster has donned a plain white top which is paired with a black dungaree. Making a funny expression, her unseen childhood look is completed with short hair tucked together with the help of a hairband. In another photo, baby Navya can be seen sharing an infectious smile as the camera captures her. The pictures were posted on the official page of Aspire For Her, a community that works for women entrepreneurs. Reacting to the post, Navya said, “Thank you so much”, while mother Shweta Bachchan dropped a heart emoticon in the comment section.

Click HERE to look at the photos:

Previously during an interaction with Her Circle, Navya went on to reveal her biggest source of inspiration. She said ““My biggest source of inspiration would be my nani. I am very very close to her and go to her for almost anything whether it is work related advice or personal advice as well.”

Navya Naveli Nanda continued, “She is someone who has managed to create her own identity, leave her own mark. One of the biggest things I respect about her is how she uses her voice for things she is passionate about. She has always been very unapologetic, to the point, unfiltered, and she has a spine."

ALSO READ| Navya Naveli Nanda lauds grandmother Jaya Bachchan, REVEALS she is her ‘biggest source of inspiration’