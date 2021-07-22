Navya Naveli Nanda’s unseen childhood PIC is too adorable to be missed; Check it out

Big B’s granddaughter may not be in the film industry so far, but the star kid surely has a massive following on social media. The young entrepreneur has ditched the conventional Bollywood route. Instead, she has decided to step into a business just like her father Nikhil Nanda.

Navya keeps her followers engaged by sharing updates from her social and professional life. Her social media handle is full of glamorous pictures. On Wednesday, Navya shared an adorable picture with her fans. She carefully picked up one of the sweetest photographs from her childhood collection and dropped it in her Instagram story. The star kid chose a baby face emoticon for the caption on her priceless picture. Navya was seen in a yellow top and a capri. She also donned a hairband. To note, she is a graduate of New York’s Fordham University. She has co-founded an initiative named ‘Aara Health’ that focuses on building awareness and services around feminine health in India.

Take a look:

Navya has also started a project called ‘Project Naveli’ aiming to empower women by addressing the issues of gender inequality. Reportedly, Navya Naveli Nanda has chosen not to pursue acting and instead wishes to join her family business. In an old interview with Vogue, Navya said, “I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda.”

