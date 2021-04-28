Navya Naveli Nanda says gender equality is a 'distant dream' as pandemic impacted women disproportionately

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has been vocal about gender inequality on her social media handle and recently, she shared a report regarding the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on the same.

Amid the current situation in the country with the second wave of COVID 19, several lives have been affected. Amid this, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, has been using her social media handle to share resources and organisations that are helping people in need. Navya also has been very vocal about gender inequality and now, she has gone ahead to share a report published in Forbes.com about the COVID 19 pandemic has impacted the gender gap across the globe. The star kid also expressed her take on it while sharing the report.

Taking to her Instagram story, Navya shared the link of the report for people to read. The star kid expressed that achieving gender equality all over would be a 'distant dream' as the COVID 19 pandemic has hit men and women in a different manner. She shared that the pandemic affected working women differently and more so, Indian working women's lives in a 'disproportionate' manner. She wrote, "This pandemic has disproportionately impacted women. Especially working women! ESPECIALLY Indian women. Making gender equality a very very distant dream."

Take a look:

The report she shared claimed that it would now take almost 135.6 years to close the gender gap worldwide. It also highlighted how this number went up from 99.5 years from the previous year's report. Navya has been actively engaged in empowering women across the nation through her 'Project Naveli' initiative. She is also very vocal about the issues affecting women's lives of women. The star kid made her personal Instagram account public in 2021 and since then, has been quite active on the same.

Also Read|Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda shower LOVE on BFF Shanaya Kapoor's beautiful pics amid nature

Credits :Navya Nanda Instagram

Share your comment ×