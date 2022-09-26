Navya Naveli Nanda says THIS is the first or second person she calls to update about her life

Speaking in the podcast which was released in the public domain on Saturday, Navya said that Jaya was the first or second person she calls to update about anything in her life. Addressing Jaya, Navya said, “You are like the glue of the family. Everyone takes your opinion very seriously…” Shweta Bachchan added, “For me and my brother (Abhishek Bachchan), your (Jaya’s) approval is very important.”

Bollywood’s Bachchan family leaves no moment left behind to exude family goals. Amitabh Bachchan 's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda along with her mother, writer and entrepreneur Shweta Bachchan Nanda , and grandmother, veteran actor Jaya Bachchan , spilled some interesting insights about their conversations in the first episode of Navya's new podcast titled ‘What the Hell Navya’, which was released on Saturday. The 31-minute podcast was inclusive of trio’s opinions on a variety of topics, where Navya and Shweta said that everyone in the family took Jaya’s opinion ‘very seriously’.

While introducing Jaya Bachchan on the podcast, Shweta highlighted that her mother always stands up for what she feels is right and is a very strong person from within.

Shweta, in the podcast, said, “Everyone knows you. You stand for what is right, always. You stand for what you believe in. And what you believe in, you 100 percent back. You are a very strong woman with a very strong identity, which is difficult considering you are married to my father, who is also a very larger-than-life person. You still hold your own. You have your own identity, own opinions, your own convictions… You are very exacting of everybody in your life, especially your children… You don’t take any nonsense… For someone who is a very tiny thing, you pack a lot of punch, mother.”

Navya politely interrupted in between and said to granny Jaya, “If you (Jaya) could, you would bash a lot of people up in this world.” Shweta laughed loudly and added, “Only verbally.”

On September 24, Navya, taking to Instagram, wrote, “Welcome to the Bachchan Family! We know them, follow them, respect them, and love them. In this episode, we meet the women of this iconic family - Navya, an entrepreneur, Shweta, a writer, and Jaya, an actor-politician. And guess what, they are a lot like us - a little quirky, a little perky, a bit sweet, and a lot savage. Listen to them tell us a bit about each other, and what we should look forward to on the show. Enjoy!”

Empowered by Bumble India, the new episode of the podcast ‘What the Hell Navya’ will be out every Saturday with fresh episodes starting September 24 on IVM Podcasts.

