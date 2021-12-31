Navya Naveli Nanda shares adorable throwback family PIC, gets ready to welcome New Year 2022

Navya Naveli Nanda is in Delhi enjoying the winter season with her family including her mother Shweta Bachchan, father. The star kid has been sharing a lot of pictures on her social handle and giving fans a sneak peek of her winter vacation. Well, she is not a part of the Bollywood industry like her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan but still enjoys lot of limelight. Her fan following on social media is huge. Today, with the year 2021 ending Navya shared a throwback picture on Instagram.

In the throwback picture, Navya, who is a small girl, is seen posing with her mother Shweta Bachchan, father and cute-looking brother. The picture is very old and she has captioned it as “Two two’s are #2022.” A few days back, she had shared a series of pictures on a photo-sharing app. She was seen dressed in pants paired with a striped Tshirt and black jacket and sitting in front of the bonfire. Navya was enjoying the chilling weather.

In one of the pictures, she was also spotted with her father. She had captioned the post as ‘चाई & चारपाई” followed by fire emoji.

Take a look at the post here:

To note, Navya has started Aara Health, an online healthcare platform for women, with Mallika Sahney, Ahilya Mehta, and Pragya Saboo. It aims to bridge India's healthcare gender gap by building a secure and trustworthy virtual healthcare platform for women. She is also the founder of project Naveli.

Also Read: Do you also enjoy your vacation with 'Chai' and 'Charpai' just like Navya Naveli Nanda in the winters?