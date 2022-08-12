Navya Naveli Nanda shares childhood pic with Agastya Nanda on Raksha Bandhan & it's too adorable to be missed

Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda are among the most popular star kids in Bollywood. Navya and her little brother Agastya are Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s grandkids from their daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Navya shares a cute bond with Agastya and often shares throwback pictures featuring him and her family. Her Instagram timelines speak volumes about her love for throwback moments. Meanwhile, she has come up with a beautiful throwback picture to wish her brother on Raksha Bandhan.

Navya and Agastya’s photo

In the picture, we can see little Navya cuddling baby Agastya. The pic is pure gold, to say the least. “Happy Rakhi to you,” Navya wrote along with the photo. She has also added an evil and red heart emoji. Their mother, Shweta Bachchan was among the first to drop a comment under the post. She called the sibling duo “puddings”. Navya's friend, Suhana Khan found the picture “so cute”. Suhana and Agastya will make their Bollywood debut alongside Khushi Kapoor in The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. Khushi's aunt, Maheep Kapoor has left a number of red hearts on Navya's Rakhi post.

Have a look at Navya’s post:

Earlier, to mark her little brother's 21st birthday, Navya picked a beautiful childhood memory. Along with the picture, Navya wrote, “21 years of you bursting into my room, staring at me in silence and then leaving.” In another throwback picture, Navya is seen posing with mother Shweta Bachchan, who is holding little Agastya Nanda in her arms.

In terms of work, Navya runs Aara Health, an online healthcare platform for women. Her firm aims to bridge India's healthcare gender gap by building a secure virtual healthcare platform for women. She is also the founder of project Naveli. Despite being away from the glitz and glamour world, Navya manages to make headlines. Courtesy: Her travel diaries and food indulgence.

On the other hand, Agastya will be soon making his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, where he will share screen space with Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor.