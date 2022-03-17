Navya Naveli Nanda shares a gorgeous picture of mommy Shweta Bachchan on Holika; PIC

Despite being away from the entertainment industry, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda never fails to turn heads. The bright young lady is well-known on social media and consistently attracts attention with her posts and her gorgeousness. She is also super close with her mother, Shweta Bachchan-Nanda and often showers love on her mum with her Instagram posts. Just earlier today, Navya took to social media to extend her birthday wishes for Shweta. She walked down memory lane and dug out the family album as she shared two throwback photos in the story section of Instagram. The pictures featuring mother and daughter were adorable and cute.

Now, Navya shared a pic of her mum as they celebrated Holika Dahan. In the Instagram story, Shweta Bachchan looked absolutely stunning. She smiled gracefully and glowed as she stood near the majestic burning pyre. Clad in a soothing blue attire, Shweta looked quite sophisticated. The whole picture gave off the aesthetic vibe. Along with the picture, Navya sweetly wished her fans and wrote, “Happy Holika”.

Check Navya's story HERE

Coming to Shweta’s birthday, last night, a party was organised on the occasion of Shweta Bachchan’s big day. A-listers from the tinsel town had attended the bash including Gauri Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Aryan Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Maheep Kapoor, and Jaya Bachchan. Ace designer Manish Malhotra had shared the inside pictures from the party on his official Instagram handle. On the other hand, brother Abhishek Bachchan too wished his darling sister Shweta on her birthday. He too walked down memory lane to extend wishes to his sister.

