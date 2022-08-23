Navya Naveli Nanda shares PIC from recording studio; Asks fans to guess what it is for-Mixtape or Podcast

Navya Naveli Nanda might not be a part of showbiz but she is no stranger to attention. The star kid is always in the limelight as she keeps her followers updated with interesting titbits and often shares her gorgeous pictures, videos, travel vlogs and family pictures with them via her social media handles. As the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan – two of Bollywood's most prolific names – Navya Nanda has always been the cynosure of all eyes. The entrepreneur has not followed the footsteps of her grandparents into the film world. Instead, just like her father Nikhil Nanda, she has dabbled in entrepreneurship.

Meanwhile, Navya on Tuesday took to her Instagram and shared a picture of her herself from a recording studio. In the photo, she is seen posing in front of a microphone. In the caption, she said, “Am I… a) Dropping a mixtape. b) Recording a podcast,” along with microphone and tape emojis.

Have a look at Navya’s post:

A few days ago, Navya Naveli Nanda shared a throwback image with her brother Agastya Nanda on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. “Happy Rakhi to you,” she said in the caption. Replying to the post, She has also added an evil and red heart emoji. Their mother, Shweta Bachchan was among the first to drop a comment under the post. She called the sibling duo “puddings”. Navya's friend, Suhana Khan found the picture “so cute”. Suhana and Agastya will make their Bollywood debut alongside Khushi Kapoor in The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. Khushi's aunt, Maheep Kapoor has left a number of red hearts on Navya's Rakhi post.

In terms of work, Navya runs Aara Health, an online healthcare platform for women. Her firm aims to bridge India's healthcare gender gap by building a secure virtual healthcare platform for women. There are other 3 co-founders of the company as well- Ahilya Mehta, Mallika Sahney, and Pragya Saboo. She is also the founder of project Naveli.