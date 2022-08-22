Navya Naveli Nanda shares PICS with a ‘boardroom full of women’ at the BSE; Mommy Shweta Bachchan is proud

Navya Naveli Nanda is one of the most popular star kids in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s granddaughter through Shweta Bachchan, Navya has not followed the footsteps of her grandparents into the film world. Instead, just like her father Nikhil Nanda, she has dabbled in entrepreneurship. Despite not being a part of the acting world, Navya is quite popular on social media, and often treats her fans and followers with glimpses of her life. Speaking of which, a few hours back, Navya took to her Instagram space yet again and shared a couple of photos from the Bombay Stock Exchange. Have you seen them yet?

Navya Naveli Nanda at the Bombay Stock Exchange

A few hours back, Navya took to the photo-and-video-sharing site and dropped a couple of pictures where she could be seen seated among a group of women. In another black and white photo, she captured a room full of women while they were busy at work. Navya could be seen dressed in a grey checked pantsuit on top of a white tee-shirt. She kept her hair open and had minimal makeup on. As she sat beside her co-workers, she smiled at the camera. Sharing the photo, Navya captioned it, “A boardroom full of women. That’s what we work for (fist bump) #EntrepreNaari takes Bombay Stock Exchange!@bseindia.”

As soon as she shared the pictures, they were showered with likes and comments. Navya’s mom Shweta also expressed her pride in the comments as she hailed Navya. Her comment read, “Bravo Darling.”

Take a look:

Navya does not have any plans of entering Bollywood. The young woman is an entrepreneur who found Aara Health in 2020: an online portal that works for women’s health. She is also the founder of Project Naveli, a Non-Profit Organization that works to create a gender-equal world.

ALSO READ: Navya Naveli Nanda thinks mom Shweta will be 'proud' of her in the new PIC shared by her; Here's why