Navya Naveli Nanda is a sight to behold in the latest PHOTOS; Meezaan Jaaferi wonders who clicked it

Navya Naveli Nanda recently took to her Instagram handle to share a few beautiful pictures of her wherein she can be seen enjoying fine dining at a restaurant.
Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is a true fashionista. She is already a star in the making and her pictures on her Instagram handle are the proof of the same. Navya often shares stunning pictures of her on the photo-sharing app and leaves her fans awestruck.  On Saturday, the popular star kid has taken to her Instagram handle to share a few jaw-dropping pictures of her wherein she can be seen enjoying fine dining at a restaurant.

In the photos, Navya can be seen wearing a full-sleeve high neck outfit and she is looking breathtakingly beautiful in the same. She opted for a wavy look as she kept her long tresses open. And to glam up her overall look, she has opted for silver chains and hoop earrings. While sharing the pictures, Navya captioned it with a 'dizzy' emoticon. Soon after she posted the pictures, actor Meezaan Jaaferi, who has been linked with Navya in the past, has dropped a cute comment on her post to tease her.

He wrote, “Wow...I wonder who took this,” to which Navya replied and wrote, “@meezaanj my personal photographer.” Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also dropped a heart emoji on her post.

Check out Navya Naveli Nanda’s latest pictures below:

Big B’s granddaughter recently made her Instagram account public. She already has over two lakh followers. Apart from solo pictures, Navya often shares pictures of her family, including Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya, Shweta Nanda and Agastya Nanda.

Last year, Navya had launched an online platform for women to discuss their health issues and now, she has been receiving a lot of appreciation from many for her great initiative.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda gives fans glimpse of her life by unveiling her Instagram profile

