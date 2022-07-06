Navya Naveli Nanda thinks mom Shweta will be 'proud' of her in the new PIC shared by her; Here's why

Navya Naveli Nanda might not be a part of showbiz but the star kid is always in the limelight as she keeps her followers updated with interesting titbits and often shares her gorgeous pictures, videos, travel vlogs and family pictures with them via her social media handles. Meanwhile, keeping up with the trajectory, the entrepreneur and granddaughter of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, took to her Instagram stories and shared a monochrome picture of herself sitting straight.

Posing like a diva in a pant suit, Navya gave a hilarious twist to her caption. She wrote: “Mom will be proud. I am sitting straight for once.” Navya is the daughter of author Shweta Bachchan Nanda and the mother-daughter duo shares a close bond with each other.

Have a look at Navya’s post:

Earlier, Shweta Bachchan in an interview with journalist Barkha Dutt had revealed that her daughter Navya Naveli showed interest in acting for a brief point.

Navya also joined the interview call and shared that she never joined the film line as she always knew she wanted to get into business, however, her mother interrupted and revealed that there was a brief phase when she wanted to enter the cinema. On being asked whether she ever wanted to get into acting, Navya had said, ‘’I was more inclined towards business. That was always a world that excited me a lot. Being the fourth generation of Nandas, I really wanted to carry that legacy forward, support my dad and everything that he is doing. Being the woman in the family and taking that forward was also something of pride for me. But I don't think acting is something I would have done.’’ Navya added when she moved abroad for her studies, she saw the world and realised she wants to do so much more.

In terms of work, Navya runs Aara Health, an online healthcare platform for women. Her firm aims to bridge India's healthcare gender gap by building a secure virtual healthcare platform for women. There are other 3 co-founders of the company as well- Ahilya Mehta, Mallika Sahney, and Pragya Saboo. She is also the founder of project Naveli.