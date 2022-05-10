Navya Naveli Nanda treats BFF Ananya Panday with a yummy cake as she completes 3 years in Bollywood

Ananya Panday is beaming with joy as she has completed three years in the film industry. From Gehraiyaan to Student Of The Year 2, the young talented actress had an interesting journey in Bollywood so far. Ananya made her starry debut in ‘Student Of The Year 2’ with Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. She later appeared in ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh 2’ in the same year with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

To celebrate Ananya’s achievement, the actress’ best friend Navya Naveli Nanda sent her a delicious chocolate cake. The Gehraiyaan star quickly took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of the sweet treat. Sharing the glimpse, Ananya wrote, “My precious @navyananda” with a heart emoticon. Earlier today, shared a gratitude note as her debut film clocked three years. She wrote, “3 Years Since Student Of The Year 2 Released! 3 Years Of Me Living My Dreams Every Single Day Nothing But Gratitude”. She also added, “I have a long way to go.. but I'm grateful for all the love you guys give me. I promise to work very very hard and make you proud”.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday, who was last seen in Gehraiyaan, will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan. She will be sharing screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the Arjun Varain Singh directorial. Apart from this, she also has the pan-India film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

