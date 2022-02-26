Navya Naveli Nanda wears a bright smile as she rocks neutrals in latest PIC; Suhana Khan reacts

Navya Naveli Nanda is one of the most popular star kids on the block. Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya might not have any plans to join showbiz, however, that has definitely not kept her away from the limelight. An entrepreneur, Navya is quite active on social media and has a huge following of fans and netizens. She often treats them to a glimpse of her personal and professional lives, along with a few beautiful pictures with her family every now and then. A few hours back, Navya yet again took to her social media space and shared a new snapshot. Her close friend, Suhana Khan has reacted to it as well.

Last night, Navya Naveli took to her Instagram space and posted a beautiful photo featuring herself. In the picture, the young woman can be seen donning a neutral-colored attire featuring a brown sweater and a pair of white trousers. Her hair was left open with a middle parting, while she opted for a minimal and fresh makeup look. Navya sat by a window, with a few potted plants surrounding her. As she posed for the picture, she wore a bright smile, which accentuated her beauty even further. Sharing this picture, Navya captioned it with a few emojis of a house, the sun, and a smiling face.

As soon as Navya posted the picture, it received a lot of likes from fans. Her friends and family also reacted to the post and left a few love-filled comments. Navya’s close friend Suhana Khan commented ‘So prettyy’, while her mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda left a heart-eyed emoji. Rohan Shrestha, a reputed photographer, and Navya’s friend wrote, “Very entrepreneurial”.

