Navya Naveli Nanda wishes Nana Amitabh Bachchan with heartwarming throwback PICS on his birthday

Bollywood’s legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan has ringed in his 79th year today, on the 11th of October, 2021. As his peers and juniors from the entertainment industry and millions of fans from around the globe are wishing him on his special day, granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda joined them as well. Navya took to her social media space and wished her ‘Nana’, her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan, on his birthday by sharing a couple of sweet and heartwarming throwback pictures from the past.

On Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday, Navya took to Instagram stories and posted two pictures with him. In the first picture, we get to see a young Navya and her brother Agastya sitting on the laps of Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan respectively. The four of them can be seen flashing their bright smiles as Big B and Agastya don goofy-looking black sunglasses. Sharing this picture, she wrote, “happy birthday नाना” followed by a white heart emoji. In the second picture, we can see Amitabh standing beside Navya, as she plays the piano.

Navya Naveli Nanda is Amitabh Bachchan’s grandkid from daughter Shweta Nanda. The young woman has not revealed any plans to join the showbiz industry like the rest of her family. However, this does not mean that she is away from enjoying the limelight in any manner. Navya, who is an entrepreneur by profession, is quite active on social media. She has a multitude of fans on Instagram, where she often shares glimpses of her life, along with some sweet moments with her family, just like the ones she shared today.

Take a look:

