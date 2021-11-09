Navya Naveli Nanda is a yellow daisy in suit as she shares new PIC with grandma Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has not walked down the film route but is always in the limelight. Although she has not entered showbiz life, Navya is popular on social media. The young entrepreneur keeps an active presence on her social media handles, where she treats netizens to sneak-peeks into her life. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Navya shared yet another heartwarming picture with her grandmother and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, and it has fans swooning.

Much like her grandfather, Navya often treats fans to new and unseen pictures of the Bachchan family. Speaking of which, a few moments back, Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s elder daughter Navya Naveli, took to her Instagram space and dropped an adorable picture with grandmother Jaya Bachchan. In the photograph, Navya can be seen opting for the desi way, as she slayed in a bright yellow salwar suit. Navya kept her hair open, while she punctuated her look with minimal makeup. She wrapped it up with a pair of kolhapuris for footwear.

Jaya Bachchan, on the other hand, was seen clad in a white saree with some golden accents and a pink border. The veteran actress kept her hair tied in a low ponytail, and accessorized her look with statement earrings and a necklace. As Navya held her grandma by the shoulder, they both looked at each other lovingly and flashed happy bright smiles.

Navya shared the picture on the gram and captioned it with a yellow heart and sunflower emojis. As soon as she shared the post, fans flooded with likes and a barrage of comments filled with red heart emoticons.

Take a look:

