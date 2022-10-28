Navya Naveli Nanda’s ‘early birthday surprise’ for BFF Ananya Panday is all things cute- PIC INSIDE

Ananya Panday shares a great bond with Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. The two are childhood friends and are often spotted together at parties, events, and more. Navya often features in Ananya’s Instagram pics along with their other friends Shanaya Kapoor, and Suhana Khan. Ananya and Navya are also often seen hyping each other up on social media and sharing the cutest posts on each other’s birthdays. Speaking of which, Ananya Panday is all set to celebrate her 24th birthday on October 30. While there are still 2 days to go, the actress has received an ‘early birthday surprise’ from Navya. Navya Naveli Nanda's early birthday surprise for Ananya Panday

Looks like the birthday celebrations have begun early for Ananya Panday as Navya Naveli Nanda had a lovely surprise planned for her. Ananya Panday shared a picture on her Instagram story, giving her fans a glimpse of what Navya sent her. The picture shows a bunch of pink balloons kept in the middle of the room. One huge heart-shaped balloon had ‘Happy Birthday Ananya’ written over it, while other balloons were assembled below, over which ‘Happy birthday’ foil balloons were placed. The picture also shows a bouquet of flowers kept in a basket behind the balloons. Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, Ananya Panday wrote, “Early birthday surprises from my best girl ily @navyananda.” Check out the picture below.

Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda’s friendship Two months ago, ahead of Navya Nanda’s podcast release, Ananya Panday had shared an Instagram story to hype up Navya. Navya had sent Ananya a lovely letter and a hamper. Sharing pictures of the same, Ananya wrote, “Even though I hear you talk 24*7 I can't wait for this podcast!!!! @navyananda #WhatTheHellNavya.” Ananya Panday’s work front On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She also has Dream Girl 2 which stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role.

