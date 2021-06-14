Navya Naveli Nanda's ‘heartbreak’ T shirt in new PICS evokes reaction from Khushi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Athiya

Navya Naveli Nanda is known as an internet sensation. Recently, Navya posted a couple of pictures that caught the attention of her celeb friends from Bollywood.

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, on Sunday posted her pictures on her Instagram handle. She is the daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda. Navya is pretty active on Instagram and uploads posts every now and then. In the recent snaps, Navya can be seen donning a white T-shirt and red pants. The T-shirt has a broken heart printed on it. In the other photo, Navya can be seen setting her hair. In the pictures, it is seen that the Co-founder of a women's health platform is sitting outdoors.

Navya captioned the post with heart and fire emojis. Meanwhile, the photos got a lot of love from her friends in Bollywood. commented, “Good Insta move” with a heart emoji. wrote “Glowing”, while Athiya Shetty commented with cherry and explosion emojis. Maheep Kapoor also appreciated the pictures with heart-eye and heart emojis. One of her followers wrote, “Very pretty, Navya!”, whereas another one wrote, “Gorgeous as always”. Recently, Navya shared a picture on Instagram sporting a blue sweater with the caption, “Us looking somewhat professional”

Take a look at Navya Naveli Nanda’s Instagram pictures-

Navya has co-founded an initiative named ‘Aara Health’ that aims to build awareness and services around feminine health in India. The star kid has also started a project called ‘Project Naveli’ that aims to empower women by addressing the issues of gender inequality. Reportedly, Navya Naveli Nanda has chosen not to pursue acting and instead wishes to join her family business. In an interview with Vogue Navya said, “I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda.”

Also Read: Abhishek Bachchan calls Navya Nanda 'favourite' while Agastya drops a cute PHOTO with her as birthday surprise

Share your comment ×