Navya Naveli Nanda's selfie with tangled earphones in a slow lift is all of us on Fridays

Navya Naveli Nanda might not be a Bollywood star, but she is no stranger to attention from B-town fans as she is always in the limelight for some reason or the other. However, the entrepreneur and granddaughter of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, on Friday shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram stories, captioning it ‘Friday’s with my tangled headphones and this slow lift’', along with a dancing emoji. In the picture, Navya is seen taking a mirror selfie in the lift, with headphones tucked in her ears. She is wearing a white crop top with casual pants. Her selfie in the casual avatar is relatable to every other girl.

Last month, Navya had left the internet guessing by posting two pictures of herself, again in a casual avatar, chilling in the balcony. However, it was not the pictures, but her caption that grabbed eyeballs as she had written “Photographed by the (moon emoji),” followed by a shooting star and a white heart emoticon, leaving everyone speculating whether she is dating someone.

Have a look at Navya Naveli Nanda's photo:

Navya Naveli Nanda had also opened about why she never joined the movie business. Speaking to Barkha Dutt in a joint interview with her mother Shweta, Navya had said, ‘’I was more inclined towards business. That was always a world that excited me a lot. Being the fourth generation of Nandas, I really wanted to carry that legacy forward, support my dad and everything that he is doing. Being the woman in the family and taking that forward was also something of pride for me. But I don't think acting is something I would have done.’’

On the work front, Navya is the founder of Project Naveli and co-founder of Aara Health.

