Navya Naveli showers birthday love on Suhana Khan with sweet throwback: Cousin Alia Chhiba shares UNSEEN PICS

As Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan turns a year older today, her BFF Navya Naveli Nanda and cousin Alia Chhiba wished her in the sweetest way possible.

and 's daughter is celebrating her 21st birthday today. Her close pals are leaving no stone unturned to make it a memorable affair. Her closest childhood friends Ananya Pandey, Shanaya Kapoor had wished the star kid in the sweetest way possible on social media. The Student of the Year 2 actress and Shanaya shared priceless childhood pictures with her. Now, her BFF and cousin Alia Chhiba have penned heartfelt wishes for the birthday girl.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Navya shared a throwback photo with the birthday girl Suhana. In the photo, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, SRK’s daughter, Ananya, and Shanaya can be seen all glammed up and posing for the camera. All can be seen beaming with joy and flaunting their radiant smiles in the group picture. Sharing the stunning click, Navya wrote, “Happy birthday cuteness.” On the other hand, Alia Chhiba shared a few rare candid pictures with Suhana. The monochrome photos show Alia kissing Suhana. Alongside it, she wrote, “bday kisses for my A1.” Suhana was quick to take note of it and commented, “Hehehehe I love you so much,” followed by a heart emoticon.

Earlier, Gauri Khan had wished her daughter, with a sweet post. She posted a picture of Suhana in a black-and-white polka dot outfit, and wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday.... you are loved today, tomorrow and always.”

Meanwhile, after graduating from Ardingly College in England, Suhana is currently studying films at New York University.

