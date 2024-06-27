Nawazuddin Siddiqui admits he is happy being alone and thanks God for opportunity; ‘I can think of anything I want’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the finest actors we have in Bollywood. In his career span, the actor has given us some of the most remarkable on-screen characters and movies and it is proof of his versatility.

Well, as much as his professional life is on track, his personal life looked upside down a few months back due to the divorce case going on. But it looks like now the actor has found peace in being alone and is loving it. In a recent chat, he opened up about the same.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on living alone

Talking to Ranveer Allahbadia, Nawazuddin Siddiqui spoke about learning to deal with loneliness. When asked if he feels lonely, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor responded that he is happy being alone. He added that he enjoys being alone and he is thankful to God that he got the opportunity to be alone.

Nawaz elaborated on his routine and stated that when he wakes up in the morning and he is alone, there is no one happier than him. He looks at the plants and trees through his window takes a deep breath and loves it. “I can think of anything I want. I can sit, get up, and sleep whenever I want. When I have free time. It's difficult to get time like this. But when I get it, I get a whole day. And nothing else happens. That day is the most beautiful day of my life,” said the actor.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s personal life

Nawazuddin Siddiqui got married to Aaliya in 2009. The couple has two kids Shora and Yani. The actor often keeps talking about his kids in his interviews. Well, unfortunately, the couple parted ways after 19 years of their marriage. Their separation had created a huge drama on social media and grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Now these two continue to co-parent their children.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s work front

On the professional Nawazuddin is all set for the release of his upcoming movie Rautu Ka Raaz which is releasing on June 28 on Zee5 and will see the actor playing the role of a cop.

