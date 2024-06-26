Nawazuddin Siddiqui admits he never faced any loss due to his religion in Bollywood: ‘Mujhe to itna pyaar milta hai’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been in the industry for the last 25 years, and has done all kinds of roles that have been celebrated largely by the audiences. In a recent interview with Shubhankar Mishra on his podcast, the 50-year-old spoke about the immense love the country showers on him and dumped the notion that he ever faced discrimination based on his religion.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on whether his religion ever cost him anything in showbiz

During the podcast interview when Nawazuddin admitted that he has ‘zero interest; in politics and cricket, he was immediately asked about his 2019 film Thackeray. Nawazuddin Siddiqui who played the character of Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray in it added, “I’m happy to play political characters.”

Following this only he was asked whether the reception of the movie from the Muslim community was filled with backlash, Nawaaz said, “There was some, but not a lot.” The host was quick to re-interrogate and ask if Bollywood discriminates based on religion and like a pro, Siddiqui said, "Sawaal hi paeda nahi hota".

The Haddi actor shared that the rest of society should learn from Bollywood and when questioned about the difference of opinions of some veteran actors based on their community, Nawazuddin made it clear that on the work front, even Anupam Kher respects Naseeruddin Shah a lot.

He further emphasized and clarified that neither he has faced any discrimination for being a Muslim nor communal politics is something that exists in Hindi cinema.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he gets only love and love from audiences

"Did being Muslim make you suffer any loss in showbiz", the host asked yet again and Nawazuddin replied, “Mujhe to itna pyaar milta hai yaar.” He shared that he very much feels a part of the industry and the country which showers him with such love and respect that he wouldn’t get anywhere else.

Siddiqui continued in Hindi, “I’ve traveled to the interiors of our country; I don’t know what they show in the news, but the people of our country are beautiful, they’re innocent.”

Nawazuddin is currently gearing up for his film Rautu Ka Raaz which will have a worldwide release on Zee 5 on June 28, 2024.

