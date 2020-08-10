Nawazuddin Siddiqui all set to star opposite Neha Sharma in 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra'
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen sharing screen space with actress Neha Sharma in a romantic drama titled Jogira Sara Ra Ra.
Announcing the film on Instagram, Nawazuddin wrote: "The romance that will tickle your funny bones! Here's announcing my next film #JogiraSaraRaRa with #NehaSharma." Nawazuddin also shared photographs of a script-reading session along with Neha. Kushan Nandy, who directed Nawazuddin in the 2017 release, "Babumoshai Bandookbaaz", will once again collaborate with Nawaz on the new film, which is written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali, who had also written the earlier film. " It celebrates the couple, their fancies and madness, set against the milieu of small town India or what I choose to call - the more glitzy and exuberant India," Kushan said, about "Jogira Sara Ra Ra".
The film is scheduled to go on floors in February, 2021.
Credits :IANS
