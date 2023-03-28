Nawazuddin Siddiqui and alleged wife Aaliya’s divorce proceedings to begin soon with custody battle for kids

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been making it to the headlines ever since the legal battle with his wife began. The legal battle took an ugly turn when his alleged wife accused the actor of throwing both their children out of her mother-in-law’s house and that they had nowhere to go. After this, the actor issued a statement on his Instagram handle. Yesterday, the reports suggested that Siddiqui had filed a defamation suit in the Bombay High Court seeking Rs 100 crore damages from his former wife and his brother Shamasuddin Siddiqui and today Aaliya has confirmed that this turmoil will soon end as divorce proceedings have begun.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and wife Aaliya to head for divorce

According to the latest reports in Etimes, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya has confirmed that their legal battle is soon going to end in divorce as the proceedings have begun. She revealed that the actor has reached out to her for a settlement but she has not responded yet. She further added that divorce will happen for sure and she will also fight for the custody of both her kids. She also said that the Motichoor Chaknachoor actor has also filed for custody but both their kids want to stay with her and don’t want to live with him. Talking about her current whereabouts, Aaliya revealed that she is currently living in a rented apartment which she had to vacate by March 30 but she has requested a one-month extension as she is unable to find another accommodation but societies are refusing to give her a house on rent.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui files defamation suit in Bombay High Court

According to reports in Etimes, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has filed a defamation suit in the Bombay High Court against his former wife Aaliya and his brother Shamasuddin Siddiqui and has accused them of making defamatory and false statements against him. It is reported that the suit is likely to be heard on March 30 by a single bench of Justice Riyaz Chagla. The actor has also requested the High Court to permanently restrain Aaliya and his brother from making any statements or remarks that would defame him. The reports further added that the actor also asked for a written apology from his former wife and brother. As per the suit, it is said that the Motichoor Chaknachoor actor had appointed his brother Shamasuddin as his manager in 2008 and had trusted him with all the financial work. However, Shamas apparently started cheating the actor and purchased properties using the actor’s money. Later when the actor learnt about this fraud, he instigated Aaliya to file a case against Nawazuddin.