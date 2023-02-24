Nawazuddin Siddiqui and estranged wife Aaliya asked to ‘amicably resolve issues’ over children by High Court

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been embroiled in a controversy with his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui. Aaliya and Nawazuddin are parents to two children- a 12-year-old daughter Shora, and a 7-year-old son Yaani. A few weeks ago, Aaliya posted a video revealing that she has been staying with her kids at Nawazuddin’s Andheri bungalow, and alleged being deprived of basic amenities. Recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui reacted to the controversy, and while he refrained from saying anything about the allegations, he said that he was greatly concerned about his kids’ schooling being affected amid all this. As per reports, Nawazuddin moved the High Court with a habeas corpus (produce the person) petition seeking direction from Aaliya about the whereabouts of their kids. The Bombay High Court suggested that Nawazuddin and Aaliya should try to amicably resolve differences pertaining to their children. High Court suggests Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya to speak and resolve issues over children

On Friday, the Bombay High Court suggested Nawazuddin and Aaliya to resolve their differences about their two minor children amicably, reported PTI. A division bench comprising of Justices A S Gadkari and P D Naik asked them to speak with each other and try to settle the matter. The court said that Nawazuddin is only concerned about his kids and their education. “Speak with each other and settle the communication and visitation rights between the father and children. If it can be worked out, then good...settle the matter amicably...resolve the issues," the court said. Advocate Pradeep Thorat, who appeared for Nawazuddin, said that the actor was not aware of the whereabouts of his children, and thought that they were in Dubai. However, he got a mail from his kids’ school warning to rusticate them as they haven’t been attending, said the advocate. He further said that Aaliya had come to India from Dubai in November 2022, without the children.

When Aaliya’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui was asked by the court about the children’s whereabouts, he said that they are with Aaliya and that they don’t wish to leave her and return to Dubai. “They want to continue their education here. The respondent (estranged wife) is looking at all the options," he said. The court further asked Aaliya to inform the court by next week what has been decided regarding the kids’ education. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on March 3. Nawazuddin Siddiqui on his kids’ schooling being affected Recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui spoke to Instant Bollywood, and addressed the controversy. He said, “Main in sab cheezon ke baare mein kuch kehna nahi chahta hoon, frankly. But haa, itna zaroor hain ki iss beech mein mere baccho ki jo schooling hain, wo affect hui hain. Mere bacche Dubai mein padhte hain aur wo yaha pe ek maheene se hain. Meri bas yahin appeal hain ki mere bacche school jaye. That’s it. Aur main kuch kehna nahi chahta. (I don’t want to say anything about all these things, frankly. But yes, amid all this, my kids’ schooling has been affected. My kids studied in Dubai but have been here for a month now. My only appeal is that my kids should go back to school. I don’t want to say anything else).”

