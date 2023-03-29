Nawazuddin Siddiqui asked to withdraw Rs 100 cr defamation suit in settlement with estranged wife Aaliya

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui’s legal battle has been going on for quite some time now. These two have been grabbing all the limelight after Aaliya accused the actor of throwing both their children out of her mother-in-law’s house and claimed that they had nowhere to go. Recently, the reports suggested that Siddiqui had filed a defamation suit in the Bombay High Court seeking Rs 100 crore damages from his former wife and his brother Shamasuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya has also confirmed that this turmoil will soon end as divorce proceedings have begun. But now her lawyer Rizwaan Siddiquee has given a statement regarding the same.

Talking to Etimes, Aaliya’s lawyer advocate Rizwan Siddiquee stated that Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his lawyers have sent him a draft of the terms of settlement and he is now in the process of discussing the same with Aaliya. He assured that from his end he is trying to fully ensure that all disputes between the parties end once and for all and both the parties as parents concentrate on the well-being of their minor children and work towards securing their future. Rizwan also stated that they will urge the actor to withdraw the Rs 100 cr defamation suit as part of the settlement. The lawyer added, “As far as the defamation suit filed by Mr Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the High Court is concerned, I can only say that we have not been served any copy of the same as yet, but in any event the suit was filed prior to the settlement proposed by Mr Nawazuddin Siddiqui and therefore withdrawal of the same will automatically become an integral part of the settlement.”

According to reports in Etimes, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has filed a defamation suit in the Bombay High Court against his former wife Aaliya and his brother Shamasuddin Siddiqui and has accused them of making defamatory and false statements against him. It is reported that the suit is likely to be heard on March 30 by a single bench of Justice Riyaz Chagla. The actor has also requested the High Court to permanently restrain Aaliya and his brother from making any statements or remarks that would defame him. The reports further added that the actor also asked for a written apology from his former wife and brother. As per the suit, it is said that the Motichoor Chaknachoor actor had appointed his brother Shamasuddin as his manager in 2008 and had trusted him with all the financial work. However, Shamas apparently started cheating the actor and purchased properties using the actor’s money. Later when the actor learnt about this fraud, he instigated Aaliya to file a case against Nawazuddin.

