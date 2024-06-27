Nawazuddin Siddiqui asks 'What is the need to get married' days after reconciliation with wife Aaliya

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, having experienced significant difficulties in his marital life, shared his thoughts on the concept of marriage. His turbulent relationship with his wife, Aaliya, has been widely publicized, and now, after a series of challenges and their eventual reconciliation, the actor has expressed his criticisms of marriage.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui questions institution of marriage

In a recent interview, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was asked if people should get married. After some hesitation, the actor responded, "They shouldn't." Speaking with Ranveer Allahabadia on his YouTube channel, Nawazuddin elaborated that he believed people might misinterpret his view, but he still felt that marriage was unnecessary.

He further explained his viewpoint: "What is the need to get married? If you are in love, it can flourish even without marriage. After marriage, people start taking each other for granted."

He further mentioned that after getting married, love often diminishes between partners. He explained that you tend to love each other more if you are not married, but marriage causes that love to fade. He added that the arrival of children and other factors contribute to this decline. Nawazuddin concluded by advising that if you truly love someone and want to continue loving them, it is better not to get married.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui stated that society conditions us to believe that getting married in our 20s will bring happiness. He explained that people often think that their love and spouse will make them happy, but over time, it is only their work that truly brings them joy.

About Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya had faced marital issues but reconciled and got back together in March. The couple also celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary. Aaliya had mentioned earlier that she filed for divorce a few years ago.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on work front

Nawazuddin Siddiqui became one of Bollywood's most sought-after actors after years of perseverance. After securing minor roles in several films, his breakthrough came with his outstanding performance in Gangs of Wasseypur, which catapulted him to fame.

Nawaz was most recently seen in Haddi streaming on Zee5. His upcoming project is the crime thriller Rautu Ka Raaz, featuring Atul Tiwari, Rajesh Kumar, and Narayani Shastri, scheduled for release on June 28, 2024.

