Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls big entourages around actors 'fussy'; reveals why he isn't surrounded by one like other stars

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, renowned as one of Bollywood's seasoned actors, is also celebrated for his humility and down-to-earth demeanor. Recently, he weighed in on the debate surrounding the high costs of actors' entourage, expressing his view that it's all unnecessary fuss and adds nothing to the film.

During a recent chat with Indian Express, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was questioned about his decision to avoid having an extensive entourage, a common practice among many actors today. "Because it's not the right thing," responded the actor.

When asked why he prefers to keep things understated and low-key, he said, "I don't like it. For me, it's clear: if you've agreed to a certain fee, you should stick to it". He remarked that all the unnecessary "fuss" doesn't contribute to the film at all, so it's pointless.

Siddiqui added that "I have always stayed away from it because humaari filmein itni badi budget ki hoti hi nahi hai". He continued that even if the budget is big, he steers clear of it because that is not the right approach and it's not beneficial for the industry.

Recently, during a conversation with Humans of Cinema, director Anurag Kashyap criticized actors for their large entourage and highlighted that a considerable part of the budget goes towards unnecessary expenses.

He highlighted the point by mentioning scenarios where, for instance, a car would be dispatched to a city three hours away just to procure a five-star burger while filming in a jungle, emphasizing the extravagance and needless expenditure involved.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on the work front

In upcoming projects, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is set to appear in the film Section 108 alongside Arbaaz Khan and Regina Cassandra. He also has Noorani Chehre, Bole Chudiyan, Noorani Chehre, Sangeem, and Adbhut in the pipeline.

