Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls out celebrities for vacationing amid COVID 19 pandemic: Kuch toh sharam karo

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, several celebrities were seen jetting off to vacation in different countries. Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has spoken up the same.

As India enters the second wave of Coronavirus, the country faces major challenges. The situation has worsened in the last few weeks due to shortage of oxygen cylinders and the unavailability of hospital beds. The health care system in the country is facing a crisis. While some Bollywood celebrities have emphasized the importance of social distancing on their social media handles, others were seen jetting off to other countries and sharing their vacation photos on social media. As a result, multiple celebrities have been trolled online for their decision to holiday during a pandemic. Now, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has spoken up the same.

In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Nawazuddin expressed his displeasure towards this behaviour. The renowned actor called out celebrities for celebrating their holidays while the country is facing its biggest challenge. Speaking to the outlet, the actor explained, “These entertainment celebrities posting vacation pictures at a time when the world is reeling under the worst recession.” He further added how people don’t have money to buy food, while some celebs are lavishly wasting money. “Logon ke paas khana nahin hai aur aap paise phenk rahe ho. Kuch toh sharam karo” he said.

Nawazuddin also urged celebrities to “Have a heart” by explaining how people around the world are suffering due to the deadly Covid-19 virus. “Please don’t taunt those who are suffering” He added. The country recorded the highest one-day spike on Saturday with 3.46 lakh cases. It was the third consecutive day India recorded over 3 lakh cases.

