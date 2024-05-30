Nawazuddin Siddiqui continued shooting for Raman Raghav 2.0 despite 104 fever, recalls cinematographer Jay Pinak Oza

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's every role in movies proves he is one of the most versatile and talented actors in the industry. His dedication purely shows in every character he plays and one such movie was Raman Raghav 2.0.

In a new interview, cinematographer Jay Pinak Oza opened up about working with Nawazuddin in the film and revealed how he wanted to continue shooting despite a 104-degree fever.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was crazy in Raman Raghav 2.0 says Jay Pinak Oza

In an interview with Film Companion, Jay Pinak Oza, the cinematographer of Raman Raghav 2.0 shared his experience of working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and added that he learned a lesson from the actor.

Revealing how Nawazuddin was having a high fever but continued shooting, Oza shared, "That film was majorly shot in Guerrilla on the locations we shot the film in 20, 21 days. I think every day was a story of its own. The kind of condition we were shooting in, the neighborhood we were shooting in with Nawaz bhai on the streets."

He said that working with Nawazuddin was crazy and shared one incident when the actor had to put on the paste of black coffee on his body to look like he was coming out of the gutter but later that day, the team realized that Nawazuddin was shooting with 104 fever and eventually he wanted to keep going on.

"But then Anurag (Kashyap) took a call saying he was really weak and the next day he was hospitalized with some severe thing and we had to stop the movie for two days but two days later he was back on and back on like fire so that was like a lesson to learn and also just to see with such professionalism and flawlessness Nawaz just kind of did what he had to do," Oza recalled.

More about Raman Raghav 2.0

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Raman Raghav 2.0 follows Ramanna, a disturbed serial killer, who constantly evades the law. But when he finds a soulmate in Raghavan (Vicky Kaushal), the investigating officer of his case, he tries to convince him of how similar they are. The crime-thriller film was released in 2016.

