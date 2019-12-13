Nawazuddin Siddiqui continues to shoot despite getting heartbreaking news of his sister's death due to cancer

Turns out, the incident occurred when Nawaz was shooting for director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's film No Land's Man in New York.

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known for his craft and dedication. Having essayed many roles and given the audiences memorable characters, Nawazuddin has rarely failed to impress. Recently, Nawaz left his director impresses in a similar manner when he completed shooting a scene despite receiving some devastating news just before he could go in front of the camera. Turns out, the incident occurred when Nawaz was shooting for director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki's film No Land's Man in New York. The actor, who has a sister named Syama, lost her to cancer while he was shooting in the Big Apple. However, Nawaz went about his scene and completed it despite getting emotional.

The actor did not disclose the news to his cast and crew until they figured it out much later. Director Farooki took to social media to pen a message and write about his experience of working with Nawaz. He wrote, "Life of an artist! While rehearsing a scene from No Land's Man, Nawazuddin Siddiqui became slightly emotional but, since he is extremely professional, he quickly regained his composure. Later on I came to know the reason. The scene I mentioned was between him and his sister whose reel name was Saima. He asked me if I knew his sister's name is Saima too. I answered negative as my script was written five years ago and I had no idea about his sister. He then told me his sister Saima has been suffering from cancer for eight years and he has been trying everything he could to help her in this battle. So whenever he had scenes (phone conversations) with Saima, he was feeling extremely emotional."

Farooki went on to add, "Two days ago, while we were shooting a scene, he received a call. We had no idea what was going on. He completed the scene brilliantly. After we packed up, I came to know he lost his sister while we were shooting that scene." The note further read, "While coordinating everything back home, he continued his shoot and made sure our New York shoot is completed."

The actor had also taken to Twitter to share a heartwarming picture with his sister Syama last year on her 25th birthday.

