Nawazuddin Siddiqui did NOT throw wife Aaliya Siddiqui and their kids out of his house; Details inside

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui are currently fighting a legal battle against each other. The duo has been hitting headlines for all the wrong reasons. Earlier today, Aaliya posted a video of herself and her kids, Shora and Yaani on her Instagram handle and claimed that they have been thrown out of the house by Nawazuddin. In the video, she was seen standing outside the bungalow with her kids and claiming that she was not allowed to enter the house. Her daughter was seen crying inconsolably. But the latest report suggests that the bungalow doesn't belong to Nawazuddin.

Did Nawazuddin Siddiqui throw his wife Aaliya Siddiqui and their kids out of the house?

Reportedly, Nawazuddin has already named the property in his mother Mehrunisa Siddiqui's name. So the actor doesn't have the right to stop anyone from entering the house. The caretaker of Nawazuddin's mother claimed that the kids can enter the property and not Aaliya since the house now belongs to her.

In her video, Aaliya also said that she has nowhere to go and only has Rs 81 in her account. A source close to the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor rubbished the claim. The source revealed that he already bought a lavish flat for Aaliya in Mumbai in 2016 and she has given it for rent.

Aaliya Siddiqui claims Nawazuddin Siddiqui asked guards to stop her and the kids from entering the house

Aaliya posted a long note on her handle along with the video. She also said that Nawazuddin didn't even spare his own innocent children. She revealed that she stepped out to visit the Versova police station and when she returned, the guards didn't let her in. She also wrote that her daughter couldn't believe that her dad could do this to her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nawazuddin will be next seen in Haddi. He will be seen playing the role of a transgender. It is slated to release this year.

