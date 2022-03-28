Nawazuddin Siddiqui ditches his car, travels by city local train instead to save time lost in traffic

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: the name needs no introduction. Nawazuddin is one of the most skilled and finest actors in the Indian film industry at the moment. With his dedication, hard work, passion, and sheer talent, the actor has delivered several memorable performances on the silver screen. This has led him to earn praise from critics and fans alike. However, despite being an actor of such great caliber and stature, it looks like Nawazuddin has absolutely no qualms about leading life like any other common man. Why, you ask? Well, because, the actor was recently seen ditching his car to travel by Mumbai’s local train instead, so that he could avoid the time otherwise lost in traffic.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has a busy year ahead with several upcoming projects in the pipeline. He was apparently shooting for a film at Mira Road in Mumbai, and had an important event to attend at the other side of town. So, he decided to travel by a local train and ditch his car and traffic, so that he makes it to the event on time. The actor was captured at the station and in the train in simple casuals. He also had a cap, a mouth mask, and a pair of sunglasses on.

Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Nawaz has finally accomplished building the house of his dreams. His bungalow in Mumbai is now ready. The actor has named his residence ‘Nawab’.

After a long struggle, Nawaz created his living paradise for himself. It took 3 long years for the house to be completed. The structure of the house is said to be inspired by his old house in the village. The actor has renovated the bungalow himself and turned into an interior designer to get the perfect look of the house just as he wants.

On the work front, in 2021, he was seen in the American-Bangladeshi-Indian film No Land's Man. He will also appear in Jogira Sara Ra Ra and Heropanti 2.

