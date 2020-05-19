Nawazuddin Siddiqui divorce: From love affairs to failed marriages; Here's a timeline of his relationships

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has grabbed headlines after his wife Aaliya filed for divorce recently. Here's a trajectory of the actor's failed relationships and marriages in the form of a timeline.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently in the news for all the wrong reasons. The actor who is otherwise known for his stellar performances in movies like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Kick has grabbed headlines after his wife Aaliya filed for divorce recently. The latter has made serious allegations on Siddiqui stating that trouble erupted in their relationship after one year of marriage. This report has been confirmed by Aaliya’s lawyer too who has stated that notice has already been sent to him.

As of now, the actor and his family are currently under home quarantine in Budhana, Uttar Pradesh after traveling from Mumbai with special permission. Siddiqui and his immediate family had traveled in a private vehicle to the aforesaid location for Eid celebrations. The actor had also undergone medical screenings in between as mentioned by various reports. As of now, further details are awaited regarding the divorce plea by his wife Aaliya. She has also claimed maintenance from the actor in the same legal notice.

Nawazuddin who usually stays away from unnecessary limelight and controversies has mentioned his personal life, love affairs, and marriage on his memoir too. The latest reports about the actor and his wife seeking a divorce are sure to raise eyebrows in the Bollywood film industry. With so many things happening around, here’s a look at the B-town star's relationships right from the past till present. From love affairs to failed marriage, here’s a look at Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s relationships.

1. The first love

The Sacred Games actor and his ladylove Anjali were madly in love with each other but their relationship was driven by fury and continuous quarrels at times. There were times when Anjali would storm out in a fit of rage and Siddiqui would go after her to seek forgiveness to bring her back home. Well yes, they were in a live-in relationship at that time.

2. The sad breakup

Although Nawaz and Anjali were in love, the former was having second thoughts about marrying her. Things escalated further when she did not come back for a long time and this resulted in their breakup, kind of a silent one as revealed by the actor in his memoir.

3. First marriage

After having broken up with Anjali, Nawazuddin Siddiqui tied the knot with a girl named Sheeba from Haldwani who was chosen by his mother. The marriage happened a few months before the shooting schedule for Patang. Everything was going quite well and the two of them lived together for two months. It was after then that problems began to arise because of her intrusive brother who interfered in their marriage.

4. An unexpected divorce

Nawazuddin and Sheeba faced each other at court along with their families for a divorce hearing. Although the actor was having second thoughts about the divorce, he was quite shocked when his wife accused the family of torturing her.

5. The return of his first love

Nawazuddin’s first love Anjali miraculously returned to his life with the promise that everything would go well between them from thereon.

6. Second marriage (2010)

So, finally, the actor got married to the love of his life, Anjali. As per his memoir, when Anjali was asked to change her name during the marriage ceremony, she suggested the name ‘Zainab.’ Well, Anjali later changed her name to Aaliya.

7. Problems in marriage (2017)

If media reports are to be believed, problems began arising in the couple’s marriage back in 2017.

8. Affair rumour with actress Sunita Rajwar (2017)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was romantically involved with actress Sunita Rajwar and the two of them were previously enrolled together in the National School of Drama too. He has also revealed the same in his memoir and said how she broke off all ties with him suddenly one fine day. Rajwar later sent a legal notice to the actor for trying to tarnish her image and asked for a compensation of Rs. 2 crores.

9. CDR racket (2018)

The actor and his wife had been summoned by cops after their names emerged during an investigation related to a Call Data Record (CDR) racket. Surprisingly, a few private detectives ran this racket and used the details of certain senior police officials to get detailed call records for selling it to their clients. Police officials stated that the Manto actor had sought details of his wife Aaliya’s call records through a lawyer.

10. Aaliya supports her husband

In a surprising state of events, Aaliya supported Siddiqui during the controversial racket scandal. She shared a long post on Facebook giving clarifications about the same and also quashed rumours about their divorce back then. Siddiqui himself had called the allegations random and totally vague.

11. Present Day (2020)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya has now sought divorce from the actor stating that she does not want the marriage anymore.

