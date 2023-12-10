Nawazuddin Siddiqui drops quirky video of daughter Shora to wish her on birthday; Anurag Kashyap showers love

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known for his acting par excellence. The versatile actor is known for his nuanced performances in several acclaimed projects like Gangs of Wasseypur, Kick, Haddi and several others. The actor is also a proud father of two kids-Shora Siddiqui and Yaani Siddiqui. Today, his daughter is celebrating her birthday and the actor the sweetest wish.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's sweetest birthday for daughter Shora Siddiqui

Today, on December 10, Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to his Instagram handle and shared a heart-warming video wishing his daughter Shora Siddiqui on her birthday. In the video, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor shared several joyous and playful moments of his daughter from their various outings. The video also included glimpses of the father-daughter childhood moments.

The actor added Dua Lipa’s song Be The One in the background and captioned the post, “Happiest Birthday #Shora (accompanied by a red-heart, magic and laughter emoji)"

Take a look:

Celeb and fan reactions on the post

Minutes after the post was shared, several heartfelt birthday wishes were poured in for the birthday girl in the comments section. Ace filmmaker Anurag Kashyap wrote, “Janmadin ki Mubarak”, popular actress Rasika Duggal commented, “So beautiful” and filmmaker Aditya Kriplani wrote, “Miss them both.”

In addition to this, several fans couldn’t stop gushing over the star-kid’s beauty as one wrote, “she is so beautiful and her eyes are expressive !” and another fan commented, “So pretty little lady ... attractive like father and beautiful like mother All the good vibes sent.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is married to producer and actress Aaliya Siddiqui. She also had a brief stint in controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. The two have been in an estranged relation for quite some time.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on the work front

Speaking of Nawazuddin Siddiqui work front, a couple of months back, the actor had announced his upcoming collaboration with producer Vinod Bhanushali and director Sejal Shah for a thriller drama set in the 90s.

The filming commenced earlier this year on October 23. The film's screenplay is the brainchild of National Award-winning writer Bhavesh Mandalia. The film will be a production venture by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Bombay Fables, which promises to bring the best of talent and storytelling.

