Nawazuddin Siddiqui feels proud as his daughter Shora performs at Majesty Theatre’s play Beauty and the Beast

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, acclaimed for his versatile roles, has recently expressed his pride and joy over his daughter Shora's burgeoning interest in acting. Having frequently shared his admiration for her passion, Siddiqui is now beaming with joy as Shora took the stage in a performance of Beauty and the Beast musical play. The proud father took to social media and shared a picture with a heartfelt appreciation note.

Nawazuddin shared a photo of his daughter Shora on social media following her theater performance. Filled with pride and joy, he captioned the picture, "Shora after performing in "his majesty's theatre "of West End Stage's play "beauty and the beast" the musical."

In an old interview with Film Companion, Nawaz mentioned that his daughter is currently undergoing training. He explained that she independently enrolled in the performing arts faculty and approached her teacher with a request to learn acting, expressing her desire with folded hands.

He also shared details about Shora’s training syllabus, explaining that in her final year, students are required to perform a play. They will be responsible for creating their own costumes, handling carpentry, making props, managing lighting, and executing all aspects of the production themselves. The process culminates in a ticketed show. He emphasized that Shora is undertaking this demanding training independently.

He mentioned that although he has never encouraged her to pursue acting, he fully supports her passion. He noted that seeing her dedication, he and his wife simply tell her to go ahead with it, much like other parents would.

The Lunchbox actor admitted that he was unaware for a long time that she had enrolled in the performing arts faculty and is currently participating in various workshops, including a summer workshop. Shora independently finds these opportunities, informs her parents of her interest, and requests them to cover the fees.

When asked if he has been teaching his daughter acting or if she seeks his help, Siddiqui replied that it’s similar to the saying “ghar ki murgi dal baraabar.” He explained that she watches a lot of films and world cinema, despite being only 14, and views one film each day. She once performed a piece for him and explained that she was thoroughly preparing by watching many films. He acknowledged that her passion drives her efforts, so he feels there’s little he can add.

