Nawazuddin Siddiqui FINALLY breaks silence on Aaliya’s accusations: ‘My kids have been made hostage…’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui have been hitting the headlines for many days now. Aaliya and Nawazuddin have two children- a son Yaani, and a daughter Shora. A few days ago, Aaliya Siddiqui shared a video, claiming that she and their kids have been ‘thrown’ out of the actor’s house, with nowhere to go. Now, Nawazuddin has broken his silence, and has addressed allegations made against him by Aaliya and claimed that they are already divorced.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui issues a statement addressing Aaliya's allegations

In his post, he wrote, "I am termed as a bad guy everywhere because of my silence. The reason I have kept quiet is because all this tamasha will somewhere be read by my small children. Social Media Platforms, Press & A bunch of people are really enjoying my character assassination on the basis of one sided and manipulated videos." He shared that he would like to clarify a few points, the first one being that he and Aaliya haven't been staying together for several years. Nawazuddin Siddiqui claimed that he and Aaliya are already divorced and that they had an understanding only for their kids.

He further added, "Does anyone know, why my kids are in India and not attending school for 45 days, wherein the school is sending me letters everyday that it’s been too long an absence. My kids have been made hostage for past 45 days & are missing their schooling in Dubai."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui claims that Aaliya abandoned their kids in Dubai for last 4 months

Nawazuddin further claimed that Aaliya abandoned Shora and Yaani in Dubai for the last 4 months before calling them to Mumbai on the pretext of demanding money. He claimed that Aaliya is being paid approximately 10 lakh rupees for the past 2 years, and 5 to 7 lakh per month, excluding the school fees, medical, travel and other leisure activities before she moved to Dubai with the kids. "I have also financed her 3 films costing me crores of rupees, just to help her set up her income stream, since she is the mother of my kids. She was given luxurious cars for my kids, but she sold them and spent the money on herself. I have also bought a lavish sea facing apartment in Versova, Mumbai for my children. Aaliya was made the co-owner of the said apartment as my kids are small. I have given my children a rented apartment in Dubai, where she was also living comfortably," wrote Nawazuddin.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui claims Aaliya 'wants more money'

He claimed that Aaliya only wants more money, which is why she has filed cases against him and his mother. Nawazuddin wrote that Aaliya has done the same in the past as well, withdrawing the case when she gets paid as per her demand. He added, "Whenever my children came to India during their vacation, they used to stay with their grandmother only. How could anyone throw them out of the house. I myself was not in the house during that time. Why didn’t she make a video of being thrown out, whereas she makes video of every random thing."

Nawazuddin alleged that Aaliya is doing this to blackmail him, malign his reputation, and fulfill her illegitimate demands. He concluded the note by writing that no parent would want their kids to miss out on studies and will always want the best for them. "Whatever I am earning today is all for both my kids and no person can change this. I love Shora & Yani and I will go to any extent to secure their well-being and their future. I have won all the cases so far and will continue to place my faith in the judiciary," wrote Nawazuddin. In his caption, he wrote that he isn't making allegations, but is only expressing his emotions.

