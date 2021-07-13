Nawazuddin Siddiqui fondly remembers legendary Dilip Kumar: Not even Bharat Ratna can do justice to his talent

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in an interview spoke about Dilip Kumar’s acting talent and the classic film of the legend that he loves the most. Read further to know what he said.

Legendary artist Dilip Kumar passed away on 7 July after being admitted to Hinduja hospital. He spent over six decades acting brilliantly in Hindi cinema and left a legacy behind of classic films like ‘Mughal-e-Azam’, ‘Naya Daur’, and ‘Devdas’ amongst others. Many people from the film industry paid respect to the legendary actor and a wonderful human being. A few members of the film industry reached Saira Banu’s house to offer their condolences to the late actor. , , Anil Kapoor, Johnny Lever, and Vidya Balan amongst others paid their respects to the ‘Naya Daur’ legend.

Dilip Kumar inspired a generation of actors long after he stopped acting. Nawazuddin Siddiqui in an interview with Bollywood Hungama spoke about Dilip Kumar. He said, “I don’t think there’s any actor in Hindi cinema who is not influenced by Dilip Kumar. Hum sab unke shishya hai. He is the school. We are its students. It is difficult to put into words what Dilip Kumar meant to Indian cinema. Long before Method Acting had reached India, Dilip Saab was practising it. His dedication to internalizing his characters during a time when everyone was screaming and shouting to be noticed was something that will take generations to analyze.”

Nawazuddin further spoke about one of his favorite Dilip Kumar films and performance. He said, “Mughal-e-Azam resonated with theatrical performances and dialogues. And yet Dilip Saab toned down his emotions to the lowest pitch possible, said his dramatic lines naturally…I don’t know how he did it. When everyone around you is screaming and getting dramatic, how do you remain calm? How did he remain so natural at a time when the louder you were the better actor you were considered? It will take us generations to analyze Dilip Kumar.”

