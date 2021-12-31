Nawazuddin Siddiqui gets candid about learning Salsa for Tiku Weds Sheru, calls Kangana a 'great producer'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui often leaves a lasting impression through his body of work. The actor was one of the two Indian artistes this year at the International Emmys and made noise for his Serious Men nomination. Now, the actor is back on his home turf and is currently shooting for Tiku Weds Sheru.

The film, being produced by Kangana Ranaut, has already gone on floors and the actor is all praise for Kangana the producer. Speaking to Mid-Day, Nawazuddin said, "Kangana is a great producer and turns up on set each day. The way she adores her actors and takes care of them is amazing. The unit is very happy with her. All her suggestions only enhance the film, there is no interference from her."

For the film, Nawazuddin will be stepping out of his usual acting space and learning how to salsa with co-star Avneet Kaur. When asked about this, the actor reveals he's definitely experimental. "If I were a calculative actor, I would have played safe roles. I wouldn’t have been able to play the unique characters that I have. I would be more concerned about the box-office, and would have wanted a heroine (in all my films). But, I was keen to explore a zone that made me uncomfortable, and I focused on that," Nawazuddin said.

Adding, "If the story needs to be told, I will be part of it, even if it makes me uncomfortable. We need to step out of our comfort zones."

ALSO READ: Tiku Weds Sheru: Kangana Ranaut shares BTS photo from sets featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur