Nawazuddin Siddiqui had a hilarious reaction after watching the first cut of Gangs Of Waseeypur: 'ye kya bana dia yar...'

Anurag Kashyap's cult classic Gangs of Wasseypur remains one of his finest works to date. Nawazuddin Siddiqui was widely appreciated by cinema lovers for his performance, and it's undeniable that every scene of the film captivated audiences. However, not many know that when Nawaz first saw the film's rough cut, his initial reaction was, "Ye kya bana diya hai yaar". Later, after watching the complete movie at the Cannes Film Festival, he said "tab muje realise hua ki Anurag aise he thodi Anurag hai".

In an ANI podcast, when asked if he realized they were creating something special while working on Gangs of Wasseypur, Siddiqui responded that he hadn't. He explained that it’s impossible to gauge the outcome during the filmmaking process and admitted that even after completing it, he was unsure. Upon watching the first cut, he thought, "ye kya bana diya yaar?" However, it wasn’t until he saw the final version at Cannes, after it had been polished, that he understood Anurag Kashyap's brilliance and said, "Tab muje realise hua, ki Anurag ne kuch toh kia hai, aise he thodi Anurag, Anurag hai".

Siddiqui praised Kashyap, calling him a genius who transformed Indian cinema and gained global recognition, despite not being fully appreciated in his own country. Gangs of Wasseypur premiered in the Directors’ Fortnight category at the 2012 edition of Cannes Film Festival.

Alongside Nawazuddin, the film features performances by Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadda, Huma Qureshi, and Tigmanshu Dhulia.

The two-part Gangs of Wasseypur series tells the story of a coal mafia family in Wasseypur, a town in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district. Both films were highly appreciated by audiences for their intense drama and gritty storytelling, while critics praised the cinematic artistry.

On the professional front, The Lunchbox actor will next appear in Adbhut, which also features Diana Penty, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Rohan Mehra. The film is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Films, and it promises to delve into a world where the supernatural meets reality.

Following Adbhut, Nawazuddin has several upcoming projects. He will star in Oil Kumar, a film loosely inspired by the life of ganglord Benakanahalli Alappa Shivakumar. Additionally, his forthcoming releases include Noorani Chehra and Sangeen.

