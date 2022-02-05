Nawazuddin Siddiqui on his dream home ‘Nawab’ in Mumbai: Meri aadhi life vanity van mein guzar gayi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has made his place in the film industry with his dedication and passion for work. The actor finally accomplished his dreams by building a bungalow in Mumbai which he named ‘Nawab’ after his father. Nawazuddin's new Mumbai home pictures have gone viral and won million hearts. The actor turned into an interior designer and renovated his home. Now, in a new interview, Nawazuddin shared his happiness on fulfilling his dream.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor said that he didn’t consciously plan that he wants a new house. Someone showed him a plot and things followed. “Of course there’s hard work, and I created it as well. Logon ne kahin na kahin mera struggle dekha hai, shayad isiliye voh Khushi hoti hai unhe. I don’t know main kitna rahunga uss ghar mein kyunki meri aadhi life toh vanity van mein hi guzar gayi. Zyaada time toh set pe hi rehta hai, vahi toh rona hai,” he said.

“About the house, it’s where you come to relax, that’s how I got this created, for me to rest. I have used only three colors in the entire house, you won’t find a fourth color anywhere- wooden, white and sky blue.There is a garden, and a cabin where I will read my scripts, and think,” he added.

On the work front, in 2021, Nawazuddin has Jogira Sara Ra Ra and Heropanti 2 in the pipeline. The actor is also set to star in Kangana Ranaut's Tiku Weds Sheru opposite Avneet Kaur.