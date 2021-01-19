Nawazuddin Siddiqui jets off to London for Sangeen's shoot; Actor says 'the show must go on'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be collaborating with Elnaaz Norouzi for Sangeen. Both of them were earlier seen in Sacred Games.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s fans won’t have to wait long as the actor will soon be seen in a film soon. Yes, we are talking about his new project Sangeen here. It was supposed to go on floors this year and the shooting schedule has already begun! Reportedly, the movie was to be shot in multiple locations across London and Mumbai. Now, the latest that we know is that the Sacred Games star has already jetted off to London for this purpose.

Yes, that’s right. Nawazuddin has already jetted off to London and announced the same on his Instagram handle. The actor has shared a picture in which he is seen wearing an all-black outfit and a black beanie cap and has his face masked up as a part of the COVID-19 precautions. It is pretty clear from the background that he is at the airport. Talking about the same, the actor writes, “Off to London, aware of the tough conditions but... The Show Must Go On!”

Check out the post below:

For the unversed, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be teaming up with Elnaaz Norouzi for Sangeen. Both of them have already featured together earlier in Sacred Games. The actor had earlier revealed that he will be playing a thought-provoking character in the movie that has been directed by Jaideep Chopra. The movie was announced by the actor back in October 2020 when he shared an official poster of the same on social media. While Gurjit Singh and Ankit Khanna has produced the movie, its music has been composed by Raftaar.

Also Read: Nawazuddinn Siddiqui on trying to fit into the industry: I was confident about my skill

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Nawazuddin Siddiqui Instagram

Share your comment ×