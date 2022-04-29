Nawazuddin Siddiqui on KGF 2, RRR's massive success: 'Change has come but for the worse'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the finest actors we have in B-Town. The actor will be seen portraying the role of Laila in Heropanti 2. Well, he also has a lot of exciting projects in hand and we bet fans are quite excited to see him on the silver screen. Recently, a lot of discussions have been happening over the Pan India films after the massive success of RRR and KGF: Chapter 2. These films were released in Hindi as well as their original languages and with the response that these films have been garnering, it is clear that audiences are readily accepting the masala content even of these films. But according to Nawazuddin, it is nothing to celebrate.

In a recent interview with NDTV, the Sacred Games actor said that he felt that the audience would emerge with a refined taste for cinema based on the quality of international content available on streaming platforms after they went back to the theatres after 2 years. He felt that the audience will mature after the pandemic and lockdown because they would have seen good international cinema. “Change has come but it's for the worse," quips the actor.

Talking about the box office collection, Nawazuddin Siddiqui reminded everyone that when a film does well, everyone joins in and praises it even more but if a film doesn't collect good money, people criticize it more. "This is like fashion, now if a Bollywood film becomes a big hit then all these talks will change. I think this is just a trend," said the actor.

